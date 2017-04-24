John Oliver zeroed in on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight.

Oliver noted that liberals’ popular assumption that the first daughter and son-in-law would be moderating influences on President Trump, might be a bit misguided. “Basically, if Trump is thinking about pressing the button that says “Nuke Earth”, they will, on behalf of all us, guide his hand towards the button that says “Hey…Maybe Don’t.”

But hold on, noting that Ivanka for example, rarely gets intos specifics about the issues in which she and her dad disagree. “The assumption that many of us has, that she disagrees with him, isn’t actually based on much,” Oliver said. “Is it possible that she is doing nothing to moderate her father?” Oliver then shared a quote from one of Ivanka’s books: “Perception is more important than reality. … Don’t go out of your way to correct a false assumption if it plays to your advantage.”

Oliver also tried hard to figure out what qualifies Kushner for his massive role in the White House as basically the “secretary of everything” as head of the Office of American Innovation, with responsibilities that include bringing peace to the Middle East, fixing the opiod crisis, and everything else. He didn’t come up with much for an answer.

In closing, Oliver said “I don’t know enough about them to eviscerate them, just as you don’t know enough about them to justify putting any real hopes in them.” But, he went on, “If they are the reason you are sleeping at night you should probably still be awake.”