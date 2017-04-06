The Newsroom alum John Gallagher Jr. has joined Kristen Stewart in aquatic action thriller Underwater from 20th Century Fox and Chernin Entertainment. Directed by William Eubank, the film follows an underwater scientific crew who, after an earthquake devastates their underwater station, have to navigate through two miles in the dangerous depths of the ocean floor to make it to safety. Jenno Topping is on board to also produce the film, which was written Brian Duffield. Currently, Gallagher can be seen starring in the James Gunn-written horror film The Belko Experiment, which bowed in theaters March 17. Repped by Gersh, Station-Three and lawyer Ken Weinrib, his past credits include 10 Cloverfield Lane and Hush.

New Zealand-born actor Dwayne Cameron has landed a supporting role in Millennium/Nu Image’s bank heist drama #211, starring Nicolas Cage. York Alec Shackleton is directing from a script he wrote with filming set to take place next week in Bulgaria. It’s follows a bank robbery with a good cop (Cage) trying to thwart the heist; in police code, 211 means robbery in progress. Cameron will play Cage’s police partner. Jonathan Yunger and Jeffrey Greenstein are producing. Cameron, who most recently starred as race car driver Bruce McLaren in Roger Donaldson’s biopic McLaren, is repped The Syndicate, Morrissey & Associates in Australia, Johnson & Laird in New Zealand and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson, Abramson.