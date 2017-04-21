“Starbucks yesterday unveiled their latest abomination,” Jimmy Kimmel announced Thursday on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “This is the Unicorn Frappuccino. It’s the first frappuccino that looks like a windbreaker from the ’80s. It’s got pink powder, mango syrup, sour blue drizzle, everything but coffee in it. And when you stir it up, the color changes. It’s only available until April 23, or until somebody dies from drinking it.
(AP reported Thursday that Starbucks had issued a statement saying its Unicorn Frappuccino had “exceeded everyone’s expectations.”)
“But if this doesn’t strike your fancy,” Kimmel told his studio audience, “Starbucks has another new item, designed specifically to suit our troubled times.” See what he means in the video aboave.
Though I’d never drink one (ugh), our local Starbucks was sold out on Tuesday, when it was projected to be available though the following Sunday. While I was there, two guys (separately) came in – one older and gruff, the other younger and construction worker manly – and tied to order one and got turned away. Out awesome baristas were giving out coupons for the inconvenience. They are clearly very, very in demand here.