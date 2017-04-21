“Starbucks yesterday unveiled their latest abomination,” Jimmy Kimmel announced Thursday on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. “This is the Unicorn Frappuccino. It’s the first frappuccino that looks like a windbreaker from the ’80s. It’s got pink powder, mango syrup, sour blue drizzle, everything but coffee in it. And when you stir it up, the color changes. It’s only available until April 23, or until somebody dies from drinking it.

(AP reported Thursday that Starbucks had issued a statement saying its Unicorn Frappuccino had “exceeded everyone’s expectations.”)

“But if this doesn’t strike your fancy,” Kimmel told his studio audience, “Starbucks has another new item, designed specifically to suit our troubled times.” See what he means in the video aboave.