Sean Spicer really stepped in it” during Tuesday’s press briefing, Jimmy Kimmel noted on JKL, making an “absolutely incredible statement” about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, in which “Sporty Spicer” said even someone as despicable as Adolf Hitler didn’t “sink to using chemical weapons.”

Kimmel had exclusive access to the inside of Spicer’s head during that briefing:

AP

“Did I just defend Hitler? I think I did. Why did I do that?! Why even bring up the Holocaust? In Press Secretary School, the one rule was, ‘never defend Hitler.'”

He observed, “Sean Spicer might be the the only press secretary who needs a press secretary.” To that point, a few hours before Kimmel’s ABC late-night broadcast, Spicer already had begun his mea culpa tour across the TV news landscape, giving an extensive apology interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.