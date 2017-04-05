Lena Dunham is Jimmy Kimmel’s guest tonight on ABC’s JLK, because the penultimate episode of her HBO series Girls debuts this Sunday.

To mark the occasion, Dunham and her Girls colleagues shot a spoof of The Golden Girls, the long-running, mid-’80s/early-’90s NBC sitcom that starred Betty White, Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty as four older women sharing a home in Miami.

It’s not the first time Dunham has courted the comparison. During TCA in January 2014, Girls stars Dunham, Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke and Zosia Mamet took a stab at figuring out which of the Golden Girls their Girls characters most resemble. That day, Dunham revealed how tired she gets working eight hours a day, noting her admiration of the Golden Girls cast. “Those ladies were not young, and they were keeping it fresh on set,” she said. “I want what they’re having.”