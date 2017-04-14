ABC late-night star Jimmy Kimmel announced on Thursday’s show that he will host the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Michael Rooker will participate.
Kimmel talked about the booking while introducing a video in which Pratt gave JKL Live regular Guillermo a crash course in acting on the set, in preparation for what the Kimmel team calls a “top-secret cameo” in the upcoming Guardians. Pratt boils down The Method – or some variation thereof – to three easy steps: happy, sad and scared. Sexy for extra credit.
Rivals estimate Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 the movie has the potential to feasibly open to $150M at the domestic B.O., and if the James Gunn-directed sequel gets to Captain America: Civil War proportions ($179.1M), that wouldn’t be a surprise.
Total awareness for GOTG Vol. 2 is at a massive 88%, definite interest is at 63% and firsts choice at 28%. Of course, it’s a no brainer that males will show up. Females are strong, but older females are the least strong among the four quads.
