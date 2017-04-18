“You guys were here for first movie” when nobody knew who the characters were “and now its’ most popular things ever,” ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel marveled when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 cast members visited JKL.

“Didn’t it freak you out you might be in Marvel’s first big flop?” Kimmel asked Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista and Michael Rooker, who laughed, because of course not.

They discussed the extensive make-up and costumes that their characters required; Saldana’s body-paint time, for instance, went from Vol. 1’s five hours, to just four hours for Vol. 2.

Russell acknowledged he did not know about the whole body paint possibility when he got involved in the franchise for Vol. 2 because “when I got involved hadn’t seen it. When I saw it I began to wonder ‘What am I going to have to do here?”