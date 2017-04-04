“April Fools Day came and went, and Donald Trump is still President. So I guess that’s real,” Jimmy Kimmel said at the top of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The ABC late-night host noted that, nearly five months after being elected, Trump on Monday morning tweeted, “Did Hillary Clinton ever apologize for receiving the answers to the debate? Just asking!”

“Does he know he’s not still running for President?” Kimmel asked. “Dude, she’s not into you. Get over it.”

Kimmel is among those who wondered why Trump sent his son-in-law to Iraq to meet with the prime minister. “Jared Kushner is a real estate developer. He’s 36 years old, he has no experience dealing with foreign governments. This is a guy who negotiates rent,” Kimmel marveled.

“Dennis Rodman has more foreign policy experience than Jared Kushner. For real!”

As to why POTUS would send Kushner to a military operation in Iraq, Kimmel says there is only one possible explanation.

“I think the President might be trying to kill him. You know, a lot of fathers don’t get along with their son-in-laws.”