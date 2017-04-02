Focus Features rolled out period drama The Zookeeper’s Wife starring Jessica Chastain, Johan Heldenbergh and Daniel Brühl in over five hundred theaters over the weekend, getting a solid start grossing over $3.34M. The title lead an overall quiet weekend in the Specialty box office, which did have a few bright spots. Janus Films opened doc David Lynch – The Art Life in a New York exclusive engagement, grossing over $12K, while China Lion bowed thriller The Devotion of Suspect X with Chinese star Wang Kai in 43 North American locations taking in $330K. Also Arrow Films is doing a re-release of Donnie Darko starring Jake Gyllenhaal. The 4K remaster of the 2001 feature grossed $53,200 from 21 runs. Submarine Deluxe/Film Rise added several locations for doc I Called Him Morgan in its second weekend, grossing over $20K, while Searchlight’s Wilson went slow in its second frame at $115K in over three hundred theaters. Sony/TriStar more than doubled runs for T2 Trainspotting, grossing $400K this weekend, while Oscilloscope’s Kedi crossed $2M, becoming one of the highest-grossing foreign-language documentaries of all time.

NEW RELEASES

David Lynch – The Art Life (Janus Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $12,126

The Devotion of Suspect X (China Lion) NEW [43 Theaters] Weekend $330,000, Average $7,674

Donnie Darko (2017 re-release) (Arrow Films) NEW [21 Theaters] Weekend $53,200, Average $2,533

The Zookeeper’s Wife (Focus Features) NEW [541 Theaters] Weekend $3,349,475, Average $6,191

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

I Called Him Morgan (Submarine Deluxe/FilmRise) Week 2 [5 Theater] Weekend $20,437, Average $4,087, Cume $40,546

Phillauri (FIP) Week 2 [65 Theaters] Weekend $76,000, Average $1,169, Cume $421,800

Wilson (Fox Searchlight) Week 2 [311 Theaters] Weekend $115,000, Average $370, Cume $592,300

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Frantz (Music Box Films) Week 3 [37 Theaters] Weekend $85,250, Average $2,304, Cume $184,461

Song To Song (Broad Green Pictures) Week 3 [95 Theaters] Weekend $58,747, Average $618, Cume $325,909

T2 Trainspotting (Sony/TriStar) Week 3 [140 Theaters] Weekend $400,000, Average $2,857, Cume $1,177,507

Personal Shopper (IFC Films) Week 4 [150 Theaters] Weekend $159,450, Average $1,063, Cume $791,973

Raw (Focus World) Week 4 [42 Theaters] Weekend $70,435, Average $1,677, Cume $303,573

The Sense Of an Ending (CBS Films) Week 4 [88 Theaters] Weekend $80,000, Average $909, Cume $1,236,000

The Last Word (Bleecker Street) Week 5 [289 Theaters] Weekend $212,527, Average $735, Cume $1,482,667

Tim Timmerman: Hope of America (Purdie Distribution) Week 5 [1 Theaters] Weekend $120, Cume $87,798

A United Kingdom (Fox Searchlight) Week 8 [86 Theaters] Weekend $87,000, Average $1,012, Cume $3,703,000

Kedi (Oscilloscope) Week 8 [105 Theaters] Weekend $165,500, Average $1,576, Cume $2,040,544

The Salesman (Cohen Media Group) Week 10 [37 Theaters] Weekend $30,220, Average $817, Cume $2,348,507

The Founder (The Weinstein Company) Week 11 [31 Theaters] Weekend $20,460, Average $660, Cume $12,749,072

Paterson (Amazon Studios/Bleecker Street) Week 14 [31 Theaters] Weekend $33,782, Average $1,090, Cume $2,114,806

La La Land (Lionsgate) Week 17 [143 Theaters] Weekend $142,000, Average $993, Cume $150,468,591

Lion (The Weinstein Company) Week 19 [175 Theaters], Weekend $211,980, Average $1,211, Cume $51,131,032

Moonlight (A24) Week 24 [69 Theaters] Weekend $48,000, Average $696, Cume $27,774,612