Bill O’Reilly’s Fox News protege Jesse Watters is taking a brief vacation from his new gig on The Five, an announcement he made a day after his on-air comments about Ivanka Trump’s handling of a microphone were interpreted by some as vulgar and sexist.

Watters denied that his Tuesday night comments about the First Daughter were meant in any sexual way. “On air I was referring to Ivanka’s voice and how it resonates like a smooth jazz radio DJ,” Watters tweeted.

Watters was referring to comments he made Tuesday when, after a clip of Ivanka being interviewed in Berlin, The Five co-host said, “It’s funny, the left says they really respect women, and then when given an opportunity to respect a woman like that, they boo and hiss. So I don’t really get what’s going on here, but I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone.”

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski wasn’t buying it, tweeting, “FOX, clean it up. Microphone comments? Comments on hosts dresses? Get rid of those who cannot measure up.” (See the tweets below).

On Wednesday night, Watters said he’d be taking a brief family vacation a few days into his new gig, and that he’d return Monday. (The announcement comes about 53 seconds into the clip below). “I’m going to be taking a vacation with my family, so I’m not going to be here tomorrow. I’ll be back on Monday, so don’t miss me too much.”

A spokesperson for Fox News Channel had no comment beyond Watters’ on-air announcement.

FOX, clean it up. Microphone comments? Comments on hosts dresses? Get rid of those who cannot measure up. #enough #stepup #blatant #shame — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) April 26, 2017