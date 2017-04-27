EXCLUSIVE: Jesse Eisenberg has teamed with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Prods. for The Market, a half-hour single-camera comedy series project, which Eisenberg is writing and will be starring in and directing. Warner Bros. TV, where Bad Robot is based, is the studio.

The Market centers on the recently widowed Harold Katzman who moves to Pittsburgh to live with his adult son, Stan (Eisenberg). Both men simultaneously lose their jobs due to the changing American economy and are thrust into an unforgiving job market.

Eisenberg is executive producing The Market with Bad Robot’s Abrams and Ben Stephenson.

In addition to being an Oscar-nominated actor for The Social Network, Eisenberg has written three plays, including The Spoils, which recently completed a successful West End run with Eisenberg starring. He also wrote and starred alongside Vanessa Redgrave in his play The Revisionist, and in 2011 he wrote and starred in the play Asuncion at the Cherry Lane Theatre, earning a Drama League nomination.

Eisenberg’s acting credits also include Roger Dodger, The Squid and the Whale, Adventureland, Zombieland Batman v. Superman, the Now You See Me franchise and Café Society. He will be seen in Justice League, reprising his role as Lex Luthor. Eisenberg started his acting career in TV as one of the stars of Clyde Phillips’ short-lived 1999 family drama Get Real before segueing to features.

Eisenberg, a frequent contributor to The New Yorker magazine and the author of the collection, Bream Gives Me Hiccups, from Grove Press, is repped by CAA and Felker Toczek Gellman Suddleson.

Bad Robot has another high-profile series project in development, recently teaming with RuPaul and reality production company World of Wonder for a half-hour dramedy series, a fictionalized version of RuPaul’s rise from club kid to drag queen, gay icon, and global star.

Bad Robot is producing the breakout HBO drama series Westworld and recently announced new horror drama series for Hulu, Castle Rock, based on the works of Stephen King. The company is repped by CAA.