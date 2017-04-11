Jesse Collins Entertainment is bolstering its scripted division, naming industry vet Andrew J. Horne as Senior Vice President of Scripted Development, its first such designated position. In addition the TV and film production company has promoted Jeannae Rouzan-Clay to Vice President of Specials and upped Dionne Harmon to Vice President of Development.

In his new role, Horne will work with Collins to evaluate, develop and produce scripted projects for JCE. Horne has worked on numerous television shows including Living Single, Family Matters, La Femme Nikita, Sisters, and The Wayans Bros. On the film side, Horne co-produced Blade and Blade II starring Wesley Snipes that grossed over $285 million at the box office, collectively.

Horne’s previous roles include Head of Television for Drew Carey’s CBS-based production company; International Mammoth Television, President of Development for the Fox-based Real Time Productions, Vice President of Drama Development for Paramount Television, Vice President of Television at Edmonds Entertainment and Vice President of Current Programs for Warner Bros. Television.

Rouzan-Clay, who will manage the company’s award show and specials slate, has produced numerous award shows including the BET Awards and Soul Train Awards. Most recently, she was co-executive producer of Black Girls Rock and producer of Love and Happiness: An Obama Celebration– both NAACP Image Award-winning specials. She is also executive producer of VH1’s Dear Mama.

Harmon develops the company’s scripted and unscripted projects and was most recently Director of Development at JCE. She developed and is co-executive producer of VH1’s Hip Hop Squares and has produced on shows including Nicki Minaj: The Pinkprint Tour and The Definition of… Fantasia to name a few. She’s also an executive producer of the upcoming film The Trap starring Mike Epps and T.I.

Most recently, JCE produced the praised BET miniseries The New Edition Story, that posted record ratings for the network, as well as Hip Hop Squares, VH1’s highest-rated new series. Collins is executive producer of both shows among many others.