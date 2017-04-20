Jerry Ferrara, Jesse Bradford and Todd Lowe will join USA Network’s Ryan Phillippe-starrer Shooter as recurring characters, the network said today. Beverly D’Angelo will be back when the show returns for its second season July 18.

Ferrara (Entourage) will play Kirk Zehnder, a former marine who always detects a conspiracy and is part of the core team of Bob Lee Swagger (Phillippe). Bradford (Flags of Our Fathers) will recur in the guest star role of Harris Downey, a D.C. Staffer and love interest for Nadine Memphis (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). Lowe (True Blood) is set for the recurring role of Colin Dobbs, a former marine in Swagger’s unit, now living large in Texas an hour from the Swagger Ranch.

D’Angelo returns as Patricia Gregson, steely-eyed National Security Advisor to the President.

Ferrara is repped by WME and Leverage. Bradford is repped by Shauna Perlman at UTA and Jason Barrett at Alchemy, and Lowe is repped by SMS Talent and Leverage Management.

Season 2 of Shooter, a co-production of Paramount TV and Universal Cable Productions, premieres Tuesday, July 18 at 10/9c on USA Network.