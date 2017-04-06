Jennifer Smith has been appointed to the newly created post of Head of Diversity at the BFI. She will be responsible for leading diversity and inclusion across all BFI activities as part of the BFI2022 five-year strategy. This includes continuing the work of the BFI’s Diversity Standards which have been adopted by Film4 and BAFTA, as well as building and implementing new partnerships and programs. She will also work closely with colleagues in government and across the film and screen industries to support opportunities to make film in the UK more inclusive and representative, both on- and off-screen. Smith was previously Group Head of Organizational Development and Disversity and Inclusion at social housing provider Circle Housing.

IMAX CMC Capital Partners and FountainVest Partners have divested their combined 5.9% equity investment in IMAX China Holding at a price of HK$39.72 per share ($5.11). The stake was acquired by what IMAX termed “a prominent international investment bank.” IMAX China Chairman Richard Gelfond said, “CMC and FountainVest have been valued partners of IMAX China for nearly three years. We believe this sale will help promote increased liquidity and accomplishes a smooth transition of IMAX China shares into the market.” CMC will remain a key partner of IMAX and a strategic investor in the IMAX VR Fund and the IMAX China Film Fund. The latter was established to co-finance approximately 15 Mandarin-language tentpole films over three years with contributions of $3M-$7M per project.