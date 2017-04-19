Shondaland has named Jennifer Romolini Chief Content Officer for shondaland.com, where she will be in charge of leading the company’s digital expansion and overseeing the content strategy for the site.

Shondaland.com is a digital storytelling platform that will serve as an extension of the award-winning Shondaland brand. The site will be a mix of lifestyle content, interviews, features, and news, covering politics, pop culture, style, health, and issues most relevant to women’s lives. It will include written content, podcasts and more.

“I could not be happier to have Jenn overseeing shondaland.com,” said Shonda Rhimes. “Her vision and expertise fit in perfectly with the Shondaland brand and I can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on.”

The company will soft launch shondaland.com in the beginning of May with a series of newsletters featuring exclusive interviews, essays, reviews, and lifestyle picks by and for the Shondaland tribe. The full site will officially launch in the fall of 2017.

“I am grateful to be working with a woman of such immense talent and integrity, at a company I’ve long admired, to extend this amazing brand into the digital space at this critical time,” Romolini adds.

Romolini is the former editor-in-chief and vice president of content at HelloGiggles, as well as the former editor-in-chief of Yahoo Shine and deputy editor of Lucky Magazine. She’s previously held editorial positions at TimeOut New York and Talk Magazine and has been published in The New York Times, Lenny Letter, and more. She is the author of the forthcoming career memoir Weird in A World That’s Not: A Career Guide for Misfits, to be published by Harper Business in June.