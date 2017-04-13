Jeffrey Lord, CNN’s Donald Trump surrogate cum Pecks Bad Boy, struck again this morning, calling the former The Apprentice star turned POTUS “the Martin Luther King of health care.”

As always, Lord’s incendiary remarks got quite a rise from other talking heads on scene. Lord trended on Twitter. Mission Accomplished.

For today’s performance, Lord appeared on the cable news network’s New Day to discuss reports Trump was threatening to cut Affordable Care Act subsidies to the poor as a means of getting Dems to the table on Obamacare repeal and replace.

“Alisyn, I want to say something here that I know will probably drive Symone crazy, but think of pretty Trump as the Martin Luther King of health care,” Lord warned anchor Alisyn Camerota, referencing Dem activist Symone Sanders who was participating.

“When I was a kid, President Kennedy did not want to introduce the civil rights bill because he said it wasn’t popular and he didn’t have the votes for it. Dr. King kept putting people in the streets, in harm’s way, to put the pressure on, so the bill would be introduced,” Lord explained.

He was correct, in re Sanders.

“You do understand that Dr. King was marching for civil rights because people that looked like me were being beaten, dogs were being sicced on them, basic human rights were being withheld from these people merely because of the color of their skin,” she asked Lord, as was changing into his bemused-old-man face.

“So let’s not equate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., humanitarian and Nobel Peace Prize winner, to the vagina-grabbing President Donald Trump,” she suggested.

Speaking thereof, Jeffrey Lord is the guy who blamed liberals, and their whole free-love attitude, for Donald Trump’s Access Hollywood hot-mic incident in which he boasted to Billy Bush he was so famous he could grab women “by the p*ssy” with impunity. Lord may be better known, however, as the CNN talking head who blamed our country’s gun violence on abortion being legal here.

Anyway, getting back to today’s chapter in CNN Loves Jeffrey Lord, Camerota, who had as yet contributed nothing to the conversation, said, “Oh, boy, Jeffrey. You did introduce this. You went there,” as Lord and his ever-present Ronald Reagan photo smiled via Skype from Lord’s Harrisburg, Pennsylvania study.

The incident began trending on Twitter.

Including this: