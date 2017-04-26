The new dinosaurs have recruited an old nemesis. Jeff Goldblum, who played the chaos theory-fueled Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel, is dipping into the amber again with a role in the follow-up to Jurassic World from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Goldblum, who played the only major character from the original 1993 pic to return for sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park, joins returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the latest film in the franchise. Directed this time by J.A. Bayona, the untitled Jurassic World sequel is penned by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly, who also co-wrote the 2015 blockbuster that Trevorrow directed. He also exec produces the new film with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley return as producers. VP Production Sara Scott is overseeing production on behalf of Universal.

Jurassic World laid waste to box offices worldwide during the record-breaking year of 2015, banking $1.67 billion to become the No. 4 film of all time globally. The sequel will begin stalking audiences on June 22, 2018.

For Goldblum, it’s his second return to a ’90s-spawned franchise, after reprising his role as David Levinson in last summer’s Independence Day: Resurgence. He next appears in another sequel, Thor: Ragnarok, and is voicing a role in Wes Anderson’s upcoming toon Isle of Dogs.

