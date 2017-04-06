In the first major new series order since Viacom announced the 2018 relaunch of Spike as the Paramount Network, the net has picked up Jay Z and The Weinstein Company ‘s Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, based on the life and legacy of Trayvon Martin. The six-part event documentary series is one of two Trayvon Martin projects Jay Z (full name Shawn Carter) and the Weinstein Co. are working on, along with a feature film.

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story is a followup to Spike’s recent collaboration with Carter and The Weinstein Co. Time: The Kalief Browder Story, which premiered March 1 on Spike and concluded last night.

“I am thrilled to once again partner with the incredibly talented team of The Weinstein Company and Shawn Carter to take a comprehensive look beyond the headlines at the circumstances that caused Trayvon’s senseless death and the movement born out of this tragedy,” said Kevin Kay, President, Spike TV (soon to be Paramount Network), TV Land, and CMT.

Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story will go into production later this year for premiere on Paramount Network in 2018. The series will be based on the books Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It, by Lisa Bloom; and Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, by Trayvon’s parents Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.

Martin was an unarmed 17-year old high school student shot and killed by a neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman, in the Florida community where they both lived. Zimmerman was acquitted on a second-degree murder charge after claiming he shot Martin in self-defense, sparking protests and outrage worldwide.

“We are humbled and excited to embark upon this new beginning with Shawn Carter, Harvey, and Paramount,” said Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. “We know this means a lot to this country. We are very hopeful that this project will bring about a healthy and helpful conversation on the injustices that have divided society.”

Said Carter, “This is an important American story. We’re honored that Trayvon’s family has entrusted us to share the truth with the world. Thank you, again, to Paramount Network/Spike TV for being brave enough to partner with us and tell these complex narratives. It’s through these conversations that we can begin to heal.”

Shawn Carter executive produces with Harvey Weinstein, David C. Glasser, Chachi Senior, Sybrina Fulton, Tracy Martin, Jenner Furst, Nick Sandow, Julia Willoughby Nason, and Michael Gasparro.

“From two brilliant books come an incredible portrait of another American injustice,” said TWC Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein. “Having this opportunity to reunite with Shawn Carter and Kevin Kay of Paramount TV is a career highlight for me.”