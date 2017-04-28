EXCLUSIVE: CBS Films has brought on Jay Karas and Dean Ward to rewrite its comedy film Man Up. The project, still in the early development stages, is about three friends, each facing a masculinity crisis, who attend a survivalist camp that promises to help them man up.

CBS Films acquired the pic back in 2014, based on a pitch from Chuck star Zachary Levi, with Hall Pass scribes Chris Pappas and Kevin Barnett attached to write the script. Nicky Weinstock is producing with Levi serving as exec producer. Mark Ross and Alex Ginno are overseeing for the studio.

Karas, who currently serves as producer/director on the TV Land series Teachers, has directed episodes for Workaholics, Brooklyn Nine Nine, and the film Break Point. He first teamed with Ward on E!’s After Lately, the late night scripted series starring talk show host Chelsea Handler.

Ward continues to work with Handler on her Netflix talker Chelsea. He also helmed the HBO documentary Let Me In, I Hear Laughter.

Karas is repped by WME and The Nacelle Company. Ward is repped by Gersh. and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.