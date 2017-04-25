Ahead of tonight’s Season 2 finale, TBS has ordered a third season of its hit series The Detour, created, written and executive-produced by Jason Jones and Samantha Bee.

The second season wraps tonight with a new episode at 10 PM, followed by the season finale, which will be presented with limited commercial interruption at 10:30 PM.

The series has been a ratings success for TNT. In its first season, The Detour drew an audience of 4.4 million viewers per episode across multiple platforms and ranked as one of cable’s Top 3 new comedies of 2016 with adults 18-49, drawing 1.2 million in the demo. The second season currently ranks as cable’s #1 scripted comedy among total viewers for the year-to-date and #2 among adults 18-49.

The Detour centers on a family of four led by Nate (Jones) and his wife, Robin (Natalie Zea). Ashley Gerasimovich, Liam Carroll and Daniella Pineda also star.

“I hear from so many people who love The Detour, even my hardcore comedy friends,” said Thom Hinkle, senior vice president of original programming for TBS. “Season Two has been so smart, hilarious and wrong. And from the early nuggets I’ve gotten from Jason and Sam, Season Three is going to be even more effed up.”

The Detour is executive produced by Jason Jones, Samantha Bee, Brennan Shroff and Tony Hernandez.