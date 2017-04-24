AT&T Audience Network has given a straight-to-series order for 10 half-hour episodes of original comedy series Hit The Road from Jason Alexander. The Seinfeld alum is set to star and executive produce with Primary Wave Entertainment, which is co-financing the series. Fabrik Entertainment (Bosch) will produce.

Co-created by Alexander, Emmy-nominated comedy writer Peter Tilden and British screenwriter Dean Craig (Death At A Funeral, Moonwalkers) Hit The Road is about the greatest family band you’ve never heard of — yet! This chaotically dysfunctional family of would-be rock/pop stars traverse the country in a cramped tour bus sacrificing privacy, comfort and dignity while in search of fame and fortune. Struggling to navigate their lives and relationships while juggling what’s best for the family versus what’s best for the band, they invariably end up making very unfortunate decisions. Yet nothing will stop them from claiming their rightful place in pop history. Meet the family named Swallow and its patriarch Ken Swallow (Alexander).

Exec producers are Tilden, Craig and Christopher Long for Audience Network; Bart Peters, David Guillod and Mark Burg for Primary Wave; and Melissa Aouate and Henrik Bastin for Fabrik.

Alexander is best known for his portrayal of George Costanza on Seinfeld, a role which earned him seven Emmy nominations, four Golden Globe nominations and two SAG awards. His stage credits include a starring role in the original production of Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along as well as The Rink, Neil Simon’s Broadway Bound and Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, a musical revue that Alexander wrote and starred in, playing 14 different roles each night and for which he won a Drama Desk, Outer Critic Circle and Tony. He also starred with Martin Short in the Los Angeles production of Mel Brooks’ The Producers.

Hit The Road marks the second television series Primary Wave will produce for Audience Network, joining half-hour scripted comedy series Loudermilk, created by Peter Farrelly and Bobby Mort.

“I am so honored by the faith and support we’ve been given by AT&T Audience Network and our producing partners,” said Alexander. “We are so excited to bring this funny, fearless, chaotic musical family to life. And we are so grateful for the opportunity.”

“Working with a comedic genius like Jason Alexander is truly an honor and we know our viewers are going to fall in love with their quirky and hysterical twist on the modern-day Partridge Family, said Long, head of AT&T Audience Network. “Jason has been responsible for some of the most memorable comedic moments in TV history and we are thrilled that they are joining the Audience Network family as we continue to develop and grow our original programming platform.