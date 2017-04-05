Teen Wolf star Tyler Poser is set for a recurring role on the CW’s hit dramedy Jane The Virgin.

Not many details, but Posey will play someone from Jane’s past. His first appearance will be in the Season 3 finale.

The third season has seen some interesting developments, a shocking plot twist with the killing off of one of the series’ main characters, and a time jump three years into the future, in which Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Mateo are dressing up for a wedding. Stay tuned.

Posey stars as Scott McCall on MTV’s Teen Wolf and also recently made his directorial debut in an episode which will air this summer. Posey also can be heard as the voice of Prince Alonso on Disney Channel’s Elena of Avalor, and he recently appeared in feature Yoga Hosers.

Posey is repped by The Gersh Agency, 3 Arts Entertainment, and attorney Leslie B. Abell.