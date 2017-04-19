EXCLUSIVE: Jane Lynch is set to host National Geographic Channel’s TV event Earth Live, a two-hour live broadcast that is described as the “Super Bowl” of the natural world. The news was unveiled during the networks’ “Further Front” (upfront) presentation today.

Premiering Sunday, July 9 at 8 PM, Earth Live will showcase the best of the animal kingdom in real-time. The event will be anchored in a New York City studio and guided by host Lynch as it is simulcast globally on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD in 171 countries and 45 languages.

Joining Lynch in studio is animal expert, zoologist and naturalist Chris Packham, who will give viewers access to key locations across six continents – from South America to Asia. National Geographic Explorer-in-Residence Dr. Robert Ballard will also be a special guest.

During the broadcast, viewers will get to see the world’s greatest wildlife cinematographers travel to Ethiopia to capture hyenas in their natural habitat, get an inside look to the rare and elusive cat, the ocelot, see the Old World monkeys found in Jodhpur, India – langurs and many other amazing animals. And, for the first time viewers will watch live wildlife only lit by the moon, in full color, via new lowlight camera technology with a Canon ME20.

“I’m excited and honored to host National Geographic’s Earth Live,” said Jane Lynch, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress. “It’s going to be a groundbreaking, beautiful and action-packed wildlife symposium that will help viewers from all across the world better understand the animals that live around them.”

“We could not be more thrilled to have Jane Lynch be the host of our inaugural Earth Live broadcast,” said Tim Pastore, president of original programming and production. “With the help of Jane’s influence, and this global team of natural history and wildlife storytellers, our goal for this live event is to inspire, inform and reveal the wonders of the natural world to a new audience.”

Earth Live is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions, Berman Productions and Plimsoll Productions for National Geographic. Al Berman serves as executive producer for Berman Productions, Gil Goldschein serves as executive producer for Bunim/Murray Productions, and Andrew Jackson and James Smith serve as exec producers for Plimsoll Productions. For National Geographic, the executive producer is Michael J. Miller; Kevin Mohs is vice president, production and development; and Tim Pastore is president of original programming and production.