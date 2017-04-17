James Gunn is officially set to return to the Guardians of the Galaxy universe and will write and direct the third installment in the Marvel franchise. The director made the announcement today via his Facebook page, ahead of the start of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 U.S. press junkets.

Beginning by answering a couple questions that he knew he was going to get asked during the press tour, Gunn then went straight to “the question that comes up perhaps the most is, ‘What’s the deal with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and are you going to direct?'”

“So, after many months of ruminations and discussions, I know the answer. I could save this answer for the first, random interviewer to ask me during the press junket but instead I thought I’d share it with the most important people in the Guardiansverse – you, the fans, who have been so incredibly supportive and enthusiastic over the past five years, it has moved me to tears on a regular basis,” Gunn explained. “So, yes, I’m returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”

He continued by adding that his love for Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Star-Lord, Yondu, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula – “and some of the other forthcoming heroes – goes deeper than you guys can possibly imagine, and I feel they have more adventures to go on and things to learn about themselves and the wonderful and sometimes terrifying universe we all inhabit. And, like in both Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, we will work on creating the story that goes beyond what you expect.”

Teasing what’s to come, Gunn also added: “Much of what’s happened in the MCU for the past ten or so years has been leading, in a big way, to the Avengers’ Infinity War. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will happen after all that. It will conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and help catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond.”

Read his full post below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released onMay 5 and Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.