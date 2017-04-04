Brit James Corden will take the Late Late Show to London for this summer, June 6, 7, and 8. The CBS late-night show will be taped at Central Hall Westminster. The landmark is located not far from Westminster Bridge where, in mid-March, 52-year-old Khalid Masood mowed down dozens of pedestrians with his SUV, then crashed the vehicle into the fence surrounding the adjacent Parliament complex and rushed the entrance armed with a knife. Prime Minister Theresa May was evacuated from the building; four people died in the attack.

The day of that attack, Corden spent some time on Late Late Show paying tribute to the victims of the attack in his hometown.

“Watching the news today, I felt a really long, long way from home,” Corden said that night. “When something like that happens in your hometown, you don’t have a feeling of being glad that you’re so far away, what you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them.”

Corden’s featured guests and additional details of LLS‘s first international trip will be announced closer to air.

Sky, the exclusive home to Corden’s show in the UK, will broadcast these London-based episodes the day after their U.S. broadcasts, on June 7–9 at 10 PM on Sky 1 and Now TV.