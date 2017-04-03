Late Late Show with James Corden’s YouTube Channel has clocked 10 million subscribers in just over two years since the show debuted. Corden and team made a parody music video to mark the occasion:

Internet is an endless sea

Never thought you’d watch me

You and I, you and I

I’m so glad you subscribed.

So many viral vids to see

Countless visions of kitties

But you see me and I feel pride

I’m so glad that you subscribed.

According to Tubular Labs, the CBS late-night show channel holds the top three most-watched late night videos on YouTube. That includes No. 1, “Adele Carpool Karaoke” (153 million views), No. 2 “Justin Bieber Carpool Karaoke” (109 million views), and No. 3 “One Direction Carpool Karaoke” (98 million views).

The channel boasts 250 clips on YouTube with more than one million views each. All of the Carpool Karaoke clips taped for the show have surpassed 10M views, but top performing clips on YouTube also include “Pitch Perfect Riff-Off with Anna Kendrick & The Filharmonics” (38 million views), “Dodgeball with One Direction” (27 million views) and “James Corden and Tom Hanks Act Out Tom’s Filmography” (19 million views).