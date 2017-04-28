Somehow you just knew that Kurt Russell would be the type of guy’s guy who’d punch your arm as a greeting. On last night’s Late Late Show with James Corden, Russell took the gag and ran with it, putting Corden through some increasingly bruising encounters.

Ok, so the bit’s not exactly unpredictable, particularly the end, but Russell and Corden really go for broke. Well done. Check it out above.

Later in the show, Russell continued being a good sport as fellow guest Thomas Middleditch revealed his lifelong hero worship – the Silicon Valley star has a picture of his younger-geek self wearing a Backdraft t-shirt. Watch below as Russell makes his day.