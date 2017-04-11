James Corden is returning to primetime with his second Carpool Karaoke special. The Late Late Show Carpool Primetime Special 2017 is set for Monday, May 22 at 10 PM on CBS.

This year’s special will feature an all-new Carpool Karaoke, toddlerography and Corden’s favorite Late Late Show moments, according to CBS.

Last year’s inaugural Carpool Karaoke primetime special earned an Emmy for variety special.

Corden’s Carpool Karaoke has helped drive the show’s YouTube channel to record-breaking numbers. Adele Carpool Karaoke holds the YouTube record for most-watched late-night clip ever with 154 million views. The show’s YouTube channel has amassed more than 10 million subscribers and 2.5 billion total views since the show’s premiere on March 23, 2015.