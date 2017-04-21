Anne Hathaway took the Sountrack to a Rom Com challenge with James Corden on Late Late Show: 10 tunes, 9 sets, 1 take.

They danced through all the Stations Of the Romantic Comedy: chance meeting, love at first sight, rainstorm snuggling under umbrella, elevator heavy petting, dramatic breakup over text message, agony of re-singled-dom, kiss and makeup in very public setting.

And all that while performing such tunes as “Kiss Me,” Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together,” and even a nice nod to Bridget Jones Diary‘s Renée Zellweger bathrobed performance of “All By Myself.”