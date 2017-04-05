First Daughter/Damage-Controller-In-Chief Ivanka Trump this morning tweeted her outrage about the Syrian government’s chemical weapons attack on a rebel-controlled area of the country. Ivanka’s “heartbroken and outraged” tweet came one day after Dad, and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, issued opportunistic statements about the “reprehensible” attack, blaming former President Barack Obama for the deaths. President Donald Trump, for instance, called the slaughter “a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution. President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a ‘red line’ against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing.”

Ivanka’s tweet happened around the time CBS News was airing Gayle King’s interview with her, touted as First Daughter’s first interview since officially being named Assistant to the President. Months earlier, Ivanka had assured CBS News she was not taking an official position at the White House, except that of First Daughter, telling 60 Minutes she would advocate on subjects about which she felt passionately.