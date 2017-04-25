Menu

'Isle Of Dogs': Fox Searchlight Fetches 2018 Date For Wes Anderson's All-Star Toon

Fox Searchlight struck Oscar gold with Wes Anderson’s 2014 hit The Grand Budapest Hotel, and now it has a date for his next film. The distributor said today that Isle of Dogs, the filmmaker’s second animated pic after 2009’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, will hit theaters April 20, 2018.

Searchlight acquired world rights to the film just before Christmas last year. It will distribute the pic in partnership with Indian Paintbrush, marking the latter’s fifth movie with Anderson. Set in Japan, Isle of Dogs centers on a boy’s odyssey in search of his pup. As noted in the new poster, it has a few names in its voice cast that you might recognize: Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johansson, F. Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Harvey Keitel, Liev Schrieber, Courtney B. Vance, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban, Kunichi Nomura, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin and Yoko Ono.

Isle of Dogs will be unleashed that weekend against Universal’s parenting comedy The Pact and Warner Bros’ vidgame-adaptation actioner Rampage from New Line.

 

Grand Budapest Hotel, Anderson’s most recent film as writer-director, opened the Berlin Film Festival in 2014 and went on to gross $175M worldwide. It scored a Best Picture Oscar nomination and won for the Costume Design, Makeup & Hairstyling, Original Score and Production Design.

