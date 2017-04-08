The annual Irish Film & Television Academy named winner of its 2017 film award today. Vikings took the top prize in the TV category.

Other winners from the Dublin-based awards were Colm Meaney, The Journey (best actor, film); Ruth Negga, Loving (best actress, film); Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders (best actor, TV); and Amy Huberman, Striking Out (best actress, TV). Actor Michael Gambon was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other top film prizes went to: Jason O’Mara, The Siege of Jadotville (supporting actor); Charleigh Bailey, A Date for Mad Mary (supporting actress); Richie Smyth, The Siege of Jadotville (director); and Peter Foott, The Young Offenders (script). Mattress Men won the feature documentary award.

TV awards went to: Ned Dennehy, An Klondike (supporting actor); Charlie Murphy, Happy Valley (supporting actress); Dathai Keane, An Klondike (director); and James Phelan, Wrecking the Rising (script).

Deadline’s awards editor Pete Hammond served on the best film jury.