Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have been set to write, direct and produce a feature film adaptation of Invincible, the Image/Skybound Entertainment comic series from The Walking Dead‘s Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley & Cory Walker. The pic will come under Kirkman’s first-look deal with Universal Pictures.

Invincible, Kirkman’s second-longest-running comic series after Walking Dead, follows a normal high school student whose father happens to be the most powerful superhero on the planet, and he, too, will inherit his own set of superpowers.

Skybound’s Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst and Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver will produce alongside Point Grey’s Rogen and Goldberg.