Sergio Alfaro, Michaline Babich and Los Angeles Media Fund have formed InventTV, a new entertainment company to develop, produce and finance unscripted series and other content for television and OTT platforms. The new company also will include production of live events worldwide.

Current projects include a series for Nat Geo partnered with The Weinstein Company as well as Southern Charm New Orleans (pictured) on Bravo.

Alfaro and Babich, along with Los Angeles Media Fund principals Jeffrey Soros and Simon Horsman, will focus on creating and delivering diverse stories to a multicultural worldwide audience. In addition to original productions, the team says InventTV’s business-model will include creating partnerships with producers and production companies.

“Michaline and Sergio are incredibly talented and experienced producers with complementary skill sets and excellent, longstanding relationships in the television and live event industries,” Soros and Horsman said in a joint statement. “In InventTV’s first few months of business, we are already in production on two television shows with prestigious partners with many other projects in the pipeline. We are very excited by what future holds for InventTV.”

Alfaro and Babich added: “We’re excited to be partnering with Jeffrey and Simon. They’re innovative and creative individuals with extraordinary access to leaders in the art, business, philanthropic and tech worlds. It’s a great feeling to go to work each day knowing that we’re working with a team who is both engaged and supportive.”

