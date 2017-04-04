Nickelodeon has given the green light to a 90-minute Invader Zim TV movie based on the hit animated series which aired from 2001-2002.

The 2D-animated TV movie, from Invader Zim original creator Jhonen Vasquez, will show the latest and greatest ridiculous attempt at world domination by the universe’s worst alien invader ever. The movie will also feature original voices from the series. Nickelodeon will produce.

The TV movie follows the perpetually desperate and delusional Zim as he creates a new and potentially Earth-destroying plan to finally get the attention he deserves from his Irken leaders, the Almighty Tallest.

Invader Zim debuted on Nickelodeon in 2001 and chronicled the efforts of an extraterrestrial named Zim on a mission to conquer Earth and enslave the human race.

Original voice cast members reprising their roles include: Richard Horvitz as Invader Zim; Rikke Simons as GIR, Zim’s malfunctioning robot servant; Andy Berman as Dib, Zim’s arch-enemy determined to expose his plans; and Melissa Fahn as Gaz, Dib’s menacing younger sister. Additional casting will be announced in the coming months.

Invader Zim joins Nick’s previously announced TV movie Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie and Rocko’s Modern Life TV special, which are both currently in production.