Midway through its second season, AMC has renewed its hit martial arts drama series Into the Badlands for an expanded 16-episode Season 3 for premiere in 2018.

The series is currently averaging 3.6 million viewers per episode, including 2.1 million adults 25-54 in Live+3.

“‘Into the Badlands’ looks like nothing else on television, a literal high-wire act attracting passionate and dedicated fans by the millions,” said Charlie Collier, president of AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios. “Thanks to series creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, the terrific cast, led by Daniel Wu, the amazing martial arts team guided by the incomparable Master Dee Dee and fight directors Stephen Fung and Andy Cheng, and everyone else involved who brings this thrill ride to the fans.”

“We are excited and grateful to continue our journey into the Badlands with Charlie, Joel, Susie and all of our friends at AMC,” said Gough and Millar. “We also want to give a big clipper salute to our Irish and Chinese partners! The thought of doing an expanded 16-episode season is both thrilling and exhausting!!”

Into the Badlands was created by executive producers/showrunners/writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and is executive produced by Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg, along with David Dobkin, Stephen Fung, Michael Taylor and Daniel Wu.

Into the Badlands airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. on AMC.