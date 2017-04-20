Fans of the Insidious horror franchise will have to wait until next year for the fourth installment of the film. Universal Pictures and Sony Pictures’ Insidious: Chapter 4 is is moving from its original Halloween-hopeful from a date of October 20 to January 5, 2018. Instead, Universal will drop Blumhouse’s other horror offering Half to Death on Oct. 20th. The latter was directed by Christopher Landon (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones).

By moving into the January spot, Insidious: Chapter 4 drops into a spot of a previously announced Untitled Blumhouse horror film. In the fourth in a series, the franchise welcomes series newcomer helmer Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan) and also welcomes back Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier as the parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.

The film is written by co-creator Leigh Whannell (Saw), who wrote the trilogy and directed Chapter 3; produced by Insidious regulars Jason Blum (The Purge series, Get Out), Oren Peli (Paranormal Activity) and co-creator James Wan (The Conjuring, Furious 7).

Steven Schneider, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Charles Layton, Bailey Conway Anglewicz, Couper Samuelson and Whannell serve as executive producers. Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions is financing Insidious, and domestic distribution will be handled by Universal Pictures. Sony will handle international distribution.

Meanwhile, Half to Death is an original from Blumhouse about a college student (Jessica Rothe, La La Land) who relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.