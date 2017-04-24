In a competitive situation, Hulu has landed The Way I Am, a half-hour single-camera comedy from singer/songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and Casual showrunner Liz Tigelaar, with Michaelson set to star.

Created by Michaelson and Tigelaar and written Tigelaar, The Way I Am, now in development, is loosely based on and starring Michaelson, who’s at the height of her career (even if everyone thinks she’s Lisa Loeb).

Michaelson and Tigelaar executive produce with Lynn Grossman.

The Way I Am expands Tigelaar’s relationship with Hulu where she executive produces and showruns the Golden Globe-nominated comedy Casual, which returns for a third season next month. Additionally, Tigelaar has a comedy project, The Middlesteins, in the works at Showtime with former CBS chairman Nina Tassler producing.

Michaelson, who had been mulling a starring TV vehicle based on her life for awhile, will be releasing a five song duets EP, titled “Alter Egos,” which will feature re-imagined versions of select songs from her most-recent record, “It Doesn’t Have To Make Sense.” The Way I Am also is the name of her most successful single to date, peaking at No. 37 on the BIllboard Top 100. (you can watch it below).

Tigelaar is repped by UTA, and Ziffren Brittenham. Michaelson is repped by UTA and Secret Road Management.