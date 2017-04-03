Aubrey Plaza goes crazy-mad in the first red band teaser trailer for Matt Spicer’s Sundance award-winning comedy Ingrid Goes West.

We first meet Ingrid Thorburn (Plaza) obsessing over someone’s wedding pictures on Instagram, before showing up at the reception and pepper spraying the bride because she wasn’t invited.

The film then follows Ingrid who, after the death of her mother and a series of self-inflicted setbacks, escapes a humdrum existence by moving out West to befriend her Instagram obsession and L.A. socialite Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen). The two form a rather unlikely bond and the façade begins to crack in both women’s lives — with comically malicious results. O’Shea Jackson Jr., Wyatt Russell, and Billy Magnussen co-star.

Ingrid Goes West premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where writers Spicer and David Branson Smith won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award. Neon then snagged the film’s North American rights for around $3 million.

Star Thrower Entertainment and 141 Entertainment financed and produced the comedy, with Jared Ian Goldman, Star Thrower’s Tim and Trevor White, 141 Entertainment’s Adam and Robert Mirels, and Plaza serving as producers.

Ingrid Goes West arrived in theaters on August 4. Check out the trailer above.