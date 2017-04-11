The culling of the Broadway ranks, common among box-office laggards in the weeks leading up to the Tony Awards nominations, struck this week for the second time as In Transit announced that it will play its final performance on Sunday, April 16. It will have run for 36 previews and 145 regular performances at Circle in the Square Theatre.

An a cappella musical paean to lives and dreams criss-crossing at a New York subway station, the show opened last December 11 to unenthusiastic reviews and indifferent word-of-mouth. Since then, it has struggled to attract customers to the 658-seat Circle, one of Broadway’s smaller venues. This past week, it had ticket sales just below $195,000, or 26 per cent of its potential gross of $734,000.

It’s the second new show of the season to throw in the towel before the April 27th Tony nominations deadline: Earlier, the producers of Joshua Harmon’s play Significant Other announced that it will close April 23 at the Booth Theatre, also unable to boost low ticket sales.

In Transit features a book, music and lyrics by Academy Award winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Frozen), James-Allen Ford, Russ Kaplan and Sara Wordsworth, and direction and choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes, Nice Work If You Can Get It).

“I have had the honor and privilege of working with the brilliant, gifted and talented team of writers, actors and creatives who have brought In Transit to life every performance for the past five months,” producer Janet B. Rosen said in the announcement of the closing. “I thank them with all my heart, as well as the audiences who have shared the experience with them and with me. We look forward to the release of our cast album which will preserve our show forever.”