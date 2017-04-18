The con will continue. Bravo said tonight that it has ordered a second season of Imposters, its dark comedy about a persona-shifting con artist who is as beautiful as she is dangerous.

Bravo Media

The series from Universal Cable Productions follows Maddie (Inbar Lavi), a grifter who leaves her unwitting victims tormented when they realize they have been used and robbed of everything, including their hearts. But the dynamic changes when her three latest targets — Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendón) — team up to track her down. Along the way, they learn the art of the con themselves, becoming embroiled in a thrilling game of cat and mouse that includes the beautiful grifter, her mysterious boss, his deliciously psychotic henchman and the FBI. Stephen Bishop and Brian Benben also star.

The freshman season of Imposters, which launched February 7, averaged more than 1.4 million total viewers per episode. It garnered what Bravo called the fastest in-season growth of any new scripted series on ad-supported cable with a 23% increase in P18-49 from the first half of the season to the second.

“Imposters has truly resonated with our audience and critics alike with its unique brand of suspense and humor,” said Frances Berwick, President of Lifestyle Networks at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We’re excited to see what the future holds for this unlikely band of flawed but lovable characters that our talented creators and actors have fully brought to life.”