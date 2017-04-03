Agatha Christie Productions has appointed IMG as international sales partner for its upcoming slate of seven new Christie dramas. In August last year, ACP entered a deal with BBC One for the films to be produced over the next four years by Mammoth Screen. The adaptations kick off with Ordeal By Innocence which Sara Phelps is penning and which starts shooting in the summer. The book, one of Christie’s darker works, examines the psychology of innocence and is also said to have been one of the author’s personal favorites. It will follow the success of BBC One’s And Then There Were None and The Witness For The Prosecution. (Fox’s Kenneth Branagh-directed big screen take on Murder On The Orient Express releases in November this year.) IMG had great success handling sales on BBC/AMC’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning The Night Manager and BBC America’s Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. Both shows were sold into over 180 territories globally.

NBC Warner Bros International Television Productions’ Little Big Shots was a big deal here at MIPTV last year and is not slowing down with an order from Oz. Warner Bros International Television Production Australia has been commissioned by Channel Seven to produce the local version with comedian, actor, writer, producer and director Shane Jacobson hosting. The unscripted comedy/variety series that’s been a big hit for NBC has now been adopted by more than 16 overseas markets. Last month, the Dawn French-hosted UK take was a No. 1 launch while ProsiebenSat1’s German version bows April 23.

Talpa ITV Studos and Talpa’s 5 Gold Rings has received new orders in France, the Netherlands and Israel. The game show is set for a local version on France 2, a second season on SBS6 in Holland and has been commissioned by Israel’s Channel 10 for a first round. The connected show is co-created by ITV Studios’ Possessed and Talpa and airs on ITV in the UK. A huge interactive LED floor projects animated pictures that are the base of the game’s questions. To advance, players must put rings of increasingly diminished size on the correct answer while viewers are also able to play along via smartphone. The format was launched at Mipcom last October and NBC greenlighted its 5 Gold Rings pilot in January.