CBS Studios International has set new offshore deals for its All Access Good Wife spinoff, The Good Fight. India’s Zee Entertainment has taken pay-TV rights while HBO Nordic will begin streaming all 10 episodes of the first season on June 1 in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland. Created by Robert and Michelle King, The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie and Delroy Lindo and picks up one year after the events of The Good Wife finale.

Tim Hincks and Peter Fincham’s multi-genre production outfit Expectation has appointed Alexia Edwards as COO. The exec joins the recently-launched UK indie from a six-month stint at Warner Bros Television Production UK. Prior to that, she was for 10 years Head of Legal and Business at ITV, with responsibilities across such programs as Britain’s Got Talent, Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. Fincham is the former Director of Television at ITV.

As it looks to significantly ramp up its drama business, indie distributor DRG has hired Dave Clarke as Scripted Development and Acquisitions Consultant. He moves over from ITV Studios Global Entertainment where he was Head of Scripted Acquisitions and Co-production. The exec’s remit will be to bring in and develop more high-quality scripted content, from both current producer clients as well as new partners. Clarke will also seek projects for Atrium TV, the drama commissioning club launched at MIPTV by DRG, MTG and Howard Stringer. DRG’s programming includes Doc Martin and Eyewitness, which have been sold, formatted and remade around the world.

IMAX IMAX has entered a deal with India’s PVR for five theaters to be located in Delhi and other major metropolitan hubs around the country. The auditoriums will be in a combination of new and existing complexes slated to begin opening this year. This ups PVR’s IMAX commitment to 10. The company currently operates a cinema circuit of 579 screens at 126 properties in 50 cities with four IMAX screens in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Noida. IMAX notably will release the anticipated sequel Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in India beginning Friday this week, as well as in North America, the Middle East, Australia and Africa.

Cannes‘ Marché du Film has set 11 festivals to participate in the 5th edition of Goes To Cannes, an initiative that offers them the chance to showcase a selection of works-in-progress which are still looking for sales agents, distributors and/or festival berths. This year‘s program will see such festivals as Dubai, Annecy, Vilnius, Thessaloniki and the Hong Kong-Asia Film Financing Forum present up to five films in post-production from their own program to market attendees.