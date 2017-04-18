Chinese exhibitor Jiangsu Omnijoi has inked a deal to install an additional 40 IMAX theatre systems in new multiplexes across Tier One to Tier Four cities in China. The companies expect the majority of the sites to be open by the end of 2020, with the remaining sites to open by the end of 2021. The agreement will bring Omnijoi Cinemas’ total IMAX screens to 72 theatres, making it the third-largest IMAX exhibitor in Asia Pacific and the fifth-largest globally. The cinema chain opened its first IMAX theatre in Suzhou in 2011 and currently has 16 in operation with 56 slated to open (including this deal).

FremantleMedia International has promoted Michela Di Mondo to the role of SVP, Sales and Distribution for the company in Canada. In her new role, Di Mondo will head up the Toronto-based office and continue to build upon FMI’s reputation throughout the region. She’ll report to Lisa Honig, SEVP, International Distribution for FMI in North America and she will also be responsible for developing and implementing the strategies to maximize the potential of all FMI finished programming and format content across all platforms in Canada. Since joining the company, Di Mondo has helped launch the Canadian office and has brokered key deals across territories in both the English and French languages. Prior to joining FMI in 2014, she was Executive Director at Media Group International, where she oversaw sales for studios such as Sony Pictures, MGM and FMI.

Auto racing giant Formula One has hired CAA Sports, a division of CAA, to exclusively represent the sponsorship rights for the iconic global motorsports business worldwide. This marks the latest in a series of moves by Liberty Media, the new owners of F1, that aim to strengthen the commercial focus of the sport and broaden the number of available sponsorship opportunities. CAA Sports will be responsible for taking the F1 brand into new markets as well as expanding the sponsorship portfolio to include new and innovative commercial partners. The agency’s work will form a large part of the sport’s strategy to widen F1’s appeal to new audiences across multiple platforms including a big focus on digital opportunities.