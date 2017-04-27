Kathy Baker, Nelson Franklin and Martin Mull are among the recurring cast newly set for I’m Sorry, Andrea Savage’s upcoming scripted comedy for TruTV.

I’m Sorry stars writer/creator Savage (Veep) as a comedy writer/wife/mom “who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations,” per Turner’s TruTV.

Set for recurring roles are Kathy Baker, Nelson Franklin, Judy Greer, Jason Mantzoukas, Martin Mull, Lyndon Smith, Gary Anthony Williams and Steve Zissis.

The series will also feature guest starring turns by John Ross Bowie, Lizzy Caplan, Jamie Denbo, Rebecca Henderson, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, June Squibb, Gillian Vigman and Kulap Vilaysack.

In season one, Savage’s Andrea navigates life complications alongside her more straitlaced husband Mike (Tom Everett Scott) and their inquisitive daughter Amelia (Olive Petrucci). Andrea’s circle of friends include her writing partner Kyle (Mantzoukas), her brother (Franklin) and her divorced parents (Mull and Baker).

I’m Sorry is produced by Savage, Joey Slamon, Gloria Sanchez’s Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay and Kablamo’s Jason Zaro, Billy Rosenberg, Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

The series premieres on Wednesday, July 12 at 10pm ET/PT on TruTV.