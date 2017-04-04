Veteran TV exec Tim Bock has been named SVP of Production, Unscripted & Alternative at IM Global Television. In his new position, Bock will oversee production for IM Global TV’s Unscripted and Alternative division, reporting to Phil Gurin, President of Unscripted & Alternative.

Bock most recently served as Senior Vice President at Dick Clark Productions. It was a return to dcp for Bock where he got his first job in television production as a PA. In his latest stint there he oversaw production for The American Music Awards, The Golden Globe Awards, and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, among other projects. Before that, he served for seven years as Vice President of Production for ABC’s Alternative Series & Specials department. Earlier, he held key roles on productions for NBC, CBS, HBO, TNT, and Warner Brothers Television, among others. He began his career as an NBC Page at The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

“Tim is a widely respected and supremely experienced leader and executive,” said Gurin. “We are lucky to have him with us as we continue to build our international and domestic teams. His insights and talents will enable us to manage our anticipated growth, and I personally will be extremely happy to have him by my side on location or in the studio.”