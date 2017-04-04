Freeform has set a six-week run for its first late-night entry — Truth & Iliza, hosted by comic and writer Iliza Shlesinger. The weekly show will launch at 10 PM Tuesday, May 2, on the Disney-owned cable net and its digital platforms.

Each episode of Truth & Iliza will center on a themed question that the host will try to answer using audience interaction, field pieces, commentary and, of course, jokes. Shlesinger will draw from her decade of stand-up experience to focus on the sociopolitical issues of the day, providing a forum for viewers to discuss everything from the necessary to the inane to the taboo.

“I’m so grateful to Freeform for inviting me to create a show that occupies a space between social commentary, politics, pop culture and my specific brand of comedy and feminism,” Shlesinger said. “This show will inform, entertain, and it’s a great excuse to get a spray tan.”

Shlesinger — who is coming off a national stand-up tour and will have her debut book published in the fall — created, writes and toplines the web series Forever 31, which has been renewed for a Season 2 on the ABCd app. Her third concert special, Confirmed Kills, is steaming on Netflix.

She will executive produce Truth & Iliza along with Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, David Martin and Kara Baker from Avalon Television (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver). The Colbert Report alum Kim Gamble also is an EP.

“We are committed to introducing culturally important narratives and voices to our viewers,” said Karey Burke, Freeform’s EVP Programming and Development. “Iliza is one of those voices, and we can’t wait to bring her fearless, yet brilliantly funny social commentary and wit to our audience.”