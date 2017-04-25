IFC Midnight has picked up U.S. rights to first-time director Austin Reading’s horror pic Darkness Rising, with a planned theatrical and digital bow June 30. Written by Vikram Weet. the pic follows Madison Shaw, a young woman who decides to return to her childhood home, which is filled with horrific memories. While the visit begins innocently enough, unsettling events build until she finds themselves trapped inside the house by forces beyond comprehension, forces that may have driven her mother to commit a terrible murder, and could drive Madison to equally violent acts. The pic stars Katrina Law, Tara Holt, Bryce Johnson, Heather Mazur, Myk Watford, and Ted Raimi. Storyboard Entertainment’s Jason Potash and Paul Finkel produced in association with Compass Entertainment’s, Marcus Fuller and Julie S. Fuller, and Daniel Hyman. The deal was handled by Arianna Bocco from Sundance Selects/IFC Films, with Kevin Iwashina from Preferred Content.

Music Box Films has secured distribution rights to Chavela, the documentary on Mexican music artist Chavela Vargas, which was directed by Catherine Gund and Daresha Kyi. Music Box, who has rights in all platforms in the U.S., will release the pic theatrically in October. The doc, which premiered at the Berlin film fest, centers on interviews and performances footage from the late singer, who passed away in 2012. Vargas was the muse to Oscar winning filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. The deal was negotiated by Music Box Films’ President William Schopf and The Film Sales Company President Andrew Herwitz on behalf of the filmmakers.