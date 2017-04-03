IFC Center, knowns for its independent documentary film festival DOC NYC, has unveiled its inaugural Split Screens Festival, a new, annual event celebrating the art and cultural impact of television. The first edition of the festival will take place June 2-8 in New York City.

IFC Center

The Split Screens Festival will showcase the best of the year’s scripted originals, with directors, producers, showrunners and cast appearing in person for in-depth conversations about the art of making great TV. It will also include premiere episodes of eagerly anticipated new pilots, as well as spotlight the next generation of talented DIY creators whose work is pushing the form and content of episodic shows in bold new directions. The curated lineup will feature series from linear, broadcast, cable and streaming platforms, with the entire roster to be unveiled in late April.

“The accomplishments of artists working in television have long been undervalued and that’s why Split Screens couldn’t be better timed or more relevant,” stated John Vanco, General Manager and Senior VP of IFC Center commented on the decision to move into the television space. “Our mission for this festival, very much like our fall film festival, DOC NYC, will be to provide a destination for audiences not only to consume but to connect with and celebrate brilliant work—but in the field of television instead of cinema. Given the vitality, ambition and cultural reach of today’s TV, we’re sure that the discerning NYC audiences that already support IFC Center will also have an appetite for a robust TV showcase that not only spotlights the best contemporary episodic programs, but also features new voices who will be setting television trends in the years to come.”

The programming team is headed by author/critic Matt Zoller Seitz. The festival is produced and presented by IFC Center and organized by the core team of its DOC NYC doc film festival, including Executive Director Raphaela Neihausen, Partnerships Director Deborah Rudolph and Operations Director Dana Krieger.