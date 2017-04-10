EXCLUSIVE: “Dear Dick, this is about obsession,” confesses Kathryn Hahn’s character of f Chris Kraus in the new trailer for I Love Dick. “Dear, Dick, how did we not know each other before now?” she says in another letter to the Kevin Bacon played role of the Dick of the title. Telling you a lot but not all about I Love Dick, that’s the tone and Texas temperature of a new trailer that dropped today for the new Jill Soloway series.

After a premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, the latest Amazon show from the Transparent creator launches on Jeff Bezo’s streaming service on May 12 – and, as the trailer above reveals, there’s a lot of sex, feminist art criticism, Lone State lust, and a lot of obsession

Described as a “soapy delicious psycho-sexual comedy set in an art town” by Soloway when she, Hahn, Bacon and Griffin Dunne sat down with Deadline at the Robert Redford founded fest back in January, I Love Dick is based on the 1997 novel by Chris Kraus.

Co-created by Soloway and Sarah Gubbins, I Love Dick is executive produced by the duo and Victor Hsu. Besides long time Soloway collaborator Hahn, plus Bacon and Dunne, the series also features India Menuez, Sebastian Cole, Lilly Mojekwu and Roberta Colindrez